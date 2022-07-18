Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways to help wildlife in heatwaves

By Sarah Papworth, Senior Lecturer in Conservation Biology, Royal Holloway University of London
Extremely hot weather is becoming more common. The top ten warmest years since 1884 all happened in the last two decades. While experts can help people take adequate precautions to beat the heat, who’s looking out for the rest of the animal kingdom?

Hot temperatures are uncomfortable and potentially deadly for wildlife too. Fortunately, you can give a helping hand with a few easy steps.

1. Provide water


Hot weather can be great for some wildlife. Butterfly populations in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


