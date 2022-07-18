Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia's influence in the Balkans is growing just as the region's fragile peace is threatened

By Andi Hoxhaj, Fellow in European Union Law, University of Warwick
The EU continues to keep Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia on the waiting list to join, despite the possibility that the region could shift closer to Russia.

Russia has long been an influential force in the western Balkans from helping to create pro-Russian associations, to building significant stakes in oil and gas projects.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


