Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

While Australians line up for COVID boosters, low vaccination rates in poor countries continue to cost lives

By Deborah Gleeson, Associate Professor in Public Health, La Trobe University
Brigitte Tenni, Senior Technical Advisor - HIV, The Nossal Institute for Global Health, PhD candidate La Trobe University, The University of Melbourne
Two and a half years into the pandemic, more than 12 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, and more than 5 million are being administered each day. People in many high-income countries, including Australia, are now receiving their third or fourth dose. But the distribution of vaccines globally is still vastly unequal. More than 80% of people…The Conversation


