Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Transgender People Denied Equal Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(New York) – Transgender people in El Salvador experience significant discrimination in daily life because there is no procedure for legal gender recognition, Human Rights Watch and COMCAVIS TRANS said in a report released today. The Legislative Assembly should comply with a recent Supreme Court ruling and create a simple, efficient procedure to allow trans people to accurately reflect their self-declared gender identity on identity documents. July 18, 2022 “We Just Want to Live Our Lives” El Salvador’s Need for Legal Gender Recognition Download the full report in English …


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Nigeria’s Lagos gangs terrorize citizens, extort transport workers, and wreak havoc
~ While Australians line up for COVID boosters, low vaccination rates in poor countries continue to cost lives
~ 'A weird dinging sound that everyone dreads': what rapid deliveries mean for supermarket workers
~ Noir and nostalgia inform Chris Womersley's tale of forgery, grief, and the seamy side of urban life
~ A heated steering wheel for $20 a month? What's driving the subscriptions economy
~ There's a smart way to push Labor harder on emissions cuts – without reigniting the climate wars
~ Thailand: Pegasus spyware found on phones of dissidents involved in mass protests
~ Yemen: Act to Avert Humanitarian Catastrophe
~ Pacific Islands are back on the map, and climate action is not negotiable for would-be allies
~ University journalism courses need to teach about cultural safety before students enter the workforce
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter