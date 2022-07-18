University journalism courses need to teach about cultural safety before students enter the workforce
By T.J. Thomson, Senior Lecturer in Visual Communication & Media, Queensland University of Technology
Julie McLaughlin, Senior Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Leah King-Smith, Lecturer and Academic Lead (Indigenous) in Learning and Teaching in the School of Creative Practice, Queensland University of Technology
Australian media have and do unfairly report on Indigenous affairs and toxic environments are leading to fewer First Nations journalists. Should universities put cultural safety in journalism courses?
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 17, 2022