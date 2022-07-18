'Respite care' can give carers a much-needed break, but many find accessing it difficult
By Nicole Sutton, Senior Lecturer in Accounting, University of Technology Sydney
Deborah Parker, Professor of Nursing Aged Care (Dementia), University of Technology Sydney
Gillian McAllister, Senior Research Analyst, Centre for Business and Social Innovation, University of Technology Sydney
Respite care needs to be understood as a service for the carer as much as for the older person they care for.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 17, 2022