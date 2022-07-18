Vegetarian diets may be better for the planet – but the Mediterranean diet is the one omnivores will actually adopt
By Nicole Allenden, PhD Candidate, School of Psychology, University of New England
Amy Lykins, Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology, University of New England
Annette Cowie, Principal Research Scientist, Climate
Vegetarian and vegan diets are the best for the planet. But most omivores simply won’t switch to them. It’s realistic to promote the Mediterranean diet instead.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 17, 2022