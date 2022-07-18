Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Act to Avert Humanitarian Catastrophe

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Idle cargo and oil tanker ships at the port of Hodeida, Yemen.  © 2018 AP Photo/Hani Mohammed (Beirut) – Governments should immediately support a salvage operation to prevent a supertanker moored off Yemen’s coast from spilling hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil into the Red Sea, 19 human rights and humanitarian groups said in a joint statement released today. The FSO Safer, an oil storage tanker moored 32 nautical miles from the key port city of Hodeida, could explode or rupture at any time, threatening an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe, according…


