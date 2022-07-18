The downside of digital transformation: why organisations must allow for those who can’t or won’t move online
By Angsana A. Techatassanasoontorn, Associate Professor of Information Systems, Auckland University of Technology
Antonio Diaz Andrade, Professor of Business Information Systems, Auckland University of Technology
Bill Doolin, Professor of Technology and Organisation, Auckland University of Technology
Harminder Singh, Associate Professor of Business Information Systems, Auckland University of Technology
Research shows a significant number of people still struggle with the digital transformation of government and business. But throwing more technology at the problem is not necessarily the answer.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 17, 2022