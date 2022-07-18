Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Pegasus Project: One year on, spyware crisis continues after failure to clamp down on surveillance industry

By Amnesty International
One year after the Pegasus Project revelations, the lack of a global moratorium on the sale of spyware is allowing the surveillance industry to continue unchecked, Amnesty International warned today. The Pegasus Project uncovered how governments worldwide were using NSO Group's invasive Pegasus spyware to put human rights activists, political leaders, journalists and lawyers around


