Human Rights Observatory

Detained Australian Teenager Dies in Northeast Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Yusuf Zahab in a photo that he sent Human Rights Watch from al-Sina’a prison during the Islamic State (ISIS) siege in January 2022. © 2022 Private (Canberra, July 18, 2022) – Family members reported that an Australian teenager, wrongfully detained in northeast Syria after being forced as a child to live under the Islamic State (ISIS), has died, Human Rights Watch said today. For several years, the family had begged the Australian government to repatriate Yusuf Zahab, who was last heard from when he sent desperate pleas for help during an ISIS siege of Al-Sina’a prison…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


