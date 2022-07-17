Tolerance.ca
Gwen Harwood was one of Australia's finest poets – she was also one of the most subversive

By Cassandra Atherton, Professor of Writing and Literature, Deakin University
Gwen Harwood is one of Australia’s finest poets. Her poetry is studied in secondary schools across the nation. While she remains largely unknown internationally, her poetry and letters continue to excite and inspire readers 27 years after her death.

Over her lifetime, she published more than 400 poems, 13 libretti, and six collections of poetry: Poems (1963), Poems / Volume Two (1968), Selected Poems (1975), The Lion’s Bride (1981), Bone Scan (1988), and The Present Tense (1995).

Harwood’s Collected…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


