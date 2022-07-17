Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here’s a simple way to stop governments giving jobs to mates

By Kate Griffiths, Deputy Program Director, Grattan Institute
Anika Stobart, Associate, Grattan Institute
Danielle Wood, Chief executive officer, Grattan Institute
Share this article
Handing out a cushy job to a political mate might seem harmless – after all, everyone does it, right? – but the politicisation of public appointments has real, pervasive consequences for Australian democracy. Increasingly, many government boards, tribunals and independent agencies are stacked with people who have worked in politics.

A new Grattan Institute report, released today, shows that political appointments are common at state and federal levels. It reveals the costs all Australians bear…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Health-care providers and MAID: The reasons why some don't offer medically assisted death
~ Russian propaganda is making inroads with right-wing Canadians
~ Hockey trouble: Can the sport overcome its history of neglect and abuse?
~ Police investigations into the deaths of several Indigenous youth in Prince Rupert found inadequate
~ Caregivers were traumatized by COVID-19 public health and long-term care policies
~ Mobile phones can enable learning during school disruptions. Here's how
~ Technology and home visits can help South Africans with diabetes cope with insulin
~ Ghana’s return to the IMF within three years underscores its deeper economic problems
~ Nigeria’s spiralling insecurity: five essential reads
~ A Day to Reflect on International Criminal Justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter