Here’s a simple way to stop governments giving jobs to mates
By Kate Griffiths, Deputy Program Director, Grattan Institute
Anika Stobart, Associate, Grattan Institute
Danielle Wood, Chief executive officer, Grattan Institute
Handing out a cushy job to a political mate might seem harmless – after all, everyone does it, right? – but the politicisation of public appointments has real, pervasive consequences for Australian democracy. Increasingly, many government boards, tribunals and independent agencies are stacked with people who have worked in politics.
A new Grattan Institute report, released today, shows that political appointments are common at state and federal levels. It reveals the costs all Australians bear…
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 17, 2022