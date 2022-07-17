Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian propaganda is making inroads with right-wing Canadians

By Philip Mai, Co-director and Senior Researcher, Ryerson Social Media Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
Alyssa N. Saiphoo, Postdoctoral research fellow, Social Media Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
Anatoliy Gruzd, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Privacy Preserving Digital Technologies, Toronto Metropolitan University
Felipe Bonow Soares, Postdoctoral Fellow, Social Media Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
Share this article
New research shows that at least half of Canadians have encountered pro-Kremlin propaganda online and that those who hold left-leaning views are less susceptible to the Kremlin’s disinformation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Here’s a simple way to stop governments giving jobs to mates
~ Health-care providers and MAID: The reasons why some don't offer medically assisted death
~ Hockey trouble: Can the sport overcome its history of neglect and abuse?
~ Police investigations into the deaths of several Indigenous youth in Prince Rupert found inadequate
~ Caregivers were traumatized by COVID-19 public health and long-term care policies
~ Mobile phones can enable learning during school disruptions. Here's how
~ Technology and home visits can help South Africans with diabetes cope with insulin
~ Ghana’s return to the IMF within three years underscores its deeper economic problems
~ Nigeria’s spiralling insecurity: five essential reads
~ A Day to Reflect on International Criminal Justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter