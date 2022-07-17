Russian propaganda is making inroads with right-wing Canadians
By Philip Mai, Co-director and Senior Researcher, Ryerson Social Media Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
Alyssa N. Saiphoo, Postdoctoral research fellow, Social Media Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
Anatoliy Gruzd, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Privacy Preserving Digital Technologies, Toronto Metropolitan University
Felipe Bonow Soares, Postdoctoral Fellow, Social Media Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
New research shows that at least half of Canadians have encountered pro-Kremlin propaganda online and that those who hold left-leaning views are less susceptible to the Kremlin’s disinformation.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 17, 2022