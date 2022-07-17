Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Police investigations into the deaths of several Indigenous youth in Prince Rupert found inadequate

By Steff King, PhD Student, Criminology, Simon Fraser University
Share this article
The investigations of the deaths of three young Indigenous people in northern British Columbia had been inadequate. Justice demands fair and supportive death investigation procedures for all.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Here’s a simple way to stop governments giving jobs to mates
~ Health-care providers and MAID: The reasons why some don't offer medically assisted death
~ Russian propaganda is making inroads with right-wing Canadians
~ Hockey trouble: Can the sport overcome its history of neglect and abuse?
~ Caregivers were traumatized by COVID-19 public health and long-term care policies
~ Mobile phones can enable learning during school disruptions. Here's how
~ Technology and home visits can help South Africans with diabetes cope with insulin
~ Ghana’s return to the IMF within three years underscores its deeper economic problems
~ Nigeria’s spiralling insecurity: five essential reads
~ A Day to Reflect on International Criminal Justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter