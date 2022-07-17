Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Caregivers were traumatized by COVID-19 public health and long-term care policies

By Charlene Chu, Assistant Professor, the Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, University of Toronto
Vivian Stamatopoulos, Associate Teaching Professor, Criminology and Justice, Ontario Tech University
Family caregivers of residents in longterm care homes experienced a collective trauma as they were kept away from their loved ones during the pandemic. This isolation has long-ranging impacts.The Conversation


