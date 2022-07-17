Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Technology and home visits can help South Africans with diabetes cope with insulin

By Patrick Ngassa Piotie, Project Manager, Tshwane Insulin Project, University of Pretoria
Elizabeth M. Webb, Associate professor, University of Pretoria
Paul Rheeder, Project Head, Tshwane Insulin Project, University of Pretoria
As diabetes progresses, insulin injections become the only treatment option. But the transition from oral medication to injectable insulin is often a bumpy one.The Conversation


