Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Day to Reflect on International Criminal Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators welcoming Karim Khan, International Criminal Court prosecutor, outside the UN Development Programme headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, October 29, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos July 17 marks International Criminal Justice Day, the anniversary of the adoption of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) founding treaty. It is a moment to reflect on the global fight against impunity over the past year and the pressing need to extend the reach of justice for victims of serious human rights abuses. Unprecedented political momentum for accountability…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


