Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conservative leadership election: why tax cuts are an economic gamble

By Alan Shipman, Senior Lecturer in Economics, The Open University
Share this article
Always keen to be identified as the party of low taxation, the Conservatives won the 2019 general election on a promise not to raise income tax, VAT or national insurance. So last year’s national insurance increase was bound to rankle, even though it could feasibly be blamed on the huge costs of COVID.

Now that the Tories are choosing a new leader, it seems that all of the candidates…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Digital labour platforms subject global South workers to 'algorithmic insecurity'
~ Ukraine Recap: Russian threats, Europe frets and China rises
~ The Supreme Court's ideological rulings are roiling US politics – just like when Lincoln and his Republicans remade the court to fit their agenda
~ South Africa's crippling power cuts: five essential reads
~ How to keep your pets safe in a heatwave
~ Too hot to sleep? Nights are warming faster than days as Earth heats up
~ Russia: Opposition activist sentenced to four years in prison under repressive ‘undesirable organization’ law
~ France’s Energy Plans Should Not Include Ignoring UAE Abuses
~ Conservative leadership election: why a run-off between Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak is unlikely
~ More young voters could come out to vote in November, sparked by abortion and other hot political issues
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter