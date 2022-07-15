Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The Supreme Court's ideological rulings are roiling US politics – just like when Lincoln and his Republicans remade the court to fit their agenda

By Calvin Schermerhorn, Professor of History, Arizona State University
Political conflict over the Supreme Court’s direction is raging in the aftermath of two sweeping rulings in the court’s most recent term, one which expanded individual gun rights and the other which removed constitutional protection for abortion. Those rulings were the product of a conservative majority made…The Conversation


