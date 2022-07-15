Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Opposition activist sentenced to four years in prison under repressive ‘undesirable organization’ law

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to news that a Russian court has sentenced opposition activist and human rights defender, Andrei Pivovarov, to four years in a penal colony, on charges brought under the country’s repressive ‘undesirable organizations’ legislation, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “Andrei Pivovarov’s unjust prosecution and cruel prison sentence are […] The post Russia: Opposition activist sentenced to four years in prison under repressive ‘undesirable organization’ law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Conservative leadership election: why tax cuts are an economic gamble
~ Digital labour platforms subject global South workers to 'algorithmic insecurity'
~ Ukraine Recap: Russian threats, Europe frets and China rises
~ The Supreme Court's ideological rulings are roiling US politics – just like when Lincoln and his Republicans remade the court to fit their agenda
~ South Africa's crippling power cuts: five essential reads
~ How to keep your pets safe in a heatwave
~ Too hot to sleep? Nights are warming faster than days as Earth heats up
~ France’s Energy Plans Should Not Include Ignoring UAE Abuses
~ Conservative leadership election: why a run-off between Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak is unlikely
~ More young voters could come out to vote in November, sparked by abortion and other hot political issues
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter