Human Rights Observatory

France’s Energy Plans Should Not Include Ignoring UAE Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image French President, Emmanuel Macron and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan meet in Fontainebleau, France on September 15, 2021. © 2021 Chesnot/Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to welcome the President of the United Arab Emirates, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, to Paris July 18. That welcome should not include giving the crown prince a pass on the UAE’s atrocious human rights record. Amid the backdrop of rising energy prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Macron's search for alternative supplies seems…


© Human Rights Watch -


