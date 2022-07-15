Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Obesity: neither genetics nor social background is a very good predictor of your body weight – new research

By David Bann, Associate Professor in Population Health, UCL
Liam Wright, Postdoctoral research fellow, UCL
Neil Davies, Senior Research Fellow, University of Bristol
There’s long been a debate about whether genetics or the environment people are raised in is the biggest cause of obesity.

Obesity rates have tripled since the 1980s. This is far faster than our genetics could change, suggesting there’s an important environmental element to obesity.

But we also have studies which show that identical twins tend to be more similar in their body weightThe Conversation


