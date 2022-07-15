Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's special visa program for Ukrainians to end, despite war raging on

By Olga Oleinikova, Senior Lecturer and Director of the SITADHub (Social Impact Technologies and Democracy Research Hub) in the School of Communication, University of Technology Sydney
Jaya A R Dantas, Deputy Chair, Academic Board; Dean International, Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of International Health, Curtin University
Tetiana Bogachenko, Senior Research Officer, Curtin University
Although it has been extended by two more weeks, the decision to end the visa program is disappointing given heavy fighting continues and the humanitarian crisis worsens.The Conversation


