Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australians are installing rooftop solar like never before. Who is burdened with taking care of it at home?

By Kathryn Lucas-Healey, Research Fellow, Battery Storage and Grid Integration Program, Australian National University
Alice Wendy Russell, Research fellow, Battery Storage and Grid Integration Program, Australian National University
Hedda Ransan-Cooper, Research Fellow, College of Engineering and Computer Science, Australian National University
Hugo Temby, Doctoral Researcher, Battery Storage and Grid Integration Program, Australian National University
Share this article
New research finds rooftop solar maintenance is becoming a form of housework, and this has the potential to become an equity issue.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In the mood for sustainable funds? How feeling pessimistic can influence where investors put their money
~ First Nations people in rural NSW lived with more anxiety and fear about COVID-19 than non-First Nations people
~ Indonesia’s palm oil policy at a crossroads: why government interventions are ineffective
~ How are Australia and NZ managing the rising COVID winter wave – and is either getting it right?
~ VIDEO: Albanese under increasing pressure on COVID payment ahead of national cabinet's meeting on Monday
~ Australians reject discrimination that is based on religious belief: new research
~ The Barassi Line: a globally unique divider splitting Australia's footy fans
~ 100 years of pop music in Nigeria: what shaped four eras
~ Y chromosome loss through aging can lead to an increased risk of heart failure and death from cardiovascular disease, new research finds
~ Worried about high energy bills, some Canadians risk discomfort, illness and even death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter