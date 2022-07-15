Australians are installing rooftop solar like never before. Who is burdened with taking care of it at home?
By Kathryn Lucas-Healey, Research Fellow, Battery Storage and Grid Integration Program, Australian National University
Alice Wendy Russell, Research fellow, Battery Storage and Grid Integration Program, Australian National University
Hedda Ransan-Cooper, Research Fellow, College of Engineering and Computer Science, Australian National University
Hugo Temby, Doctoral Researcher, Battery Storage and Grid Integration Program, Australian National University
New research finds rooftop solar maintenance is becoming a form of housework, and this has the potential to become an equity issue.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 14, 2022