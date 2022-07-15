In the mood for sustainable funds? How feeling pessimistic can influence where investors put their money
By Adrian Fernandez-Perez, Senior Research Fellow in Finance, Auckland University of Technology
Alexandre Garel, Researcher in Finance, Audencia
Ivan Indriawan, Senior Lecturer in Finance, University of Adelaide
Our mood can influence our spending choices. But where do low mood investors put their money? Turns out, as moods dip, investments in sustainable stocks increase.
- Thursday, July 14, 2022