Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VIDEO: Albanese under increasing pressure on COVID payment ahead of national cabinet's meeting on Monday

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Assistant Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics.

Reflecting on a full week, Michelle and Caroline talk about the Pacific Islands Forum, and the Pacific leaders’ response to Australia’s new climate policy.

At home, the government gave more detail about its September jobs summit, as the latest figures showed a drop in the unemployment rate from 3.9% to 3.5%.

Caroline and Michelle also canvass the worsening COVID crisis and the pressure on the government over…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australians are installing rooftop solar like never before. Who is burdened with taking care of it at home?
~ In the mood for sustainable funds? How feeling pessimistic can influence where investors put their money
~ First Nations people in rural NSW lived with more anxiety and fear about COVID-19 than non-First Nations people
~ Indonesia’s palm oil policy at a crossroads: why government interventions are ineffective
~ How are Australia and NZ managing the rising COVID winter wave – and is either getting it right?
~ Australians reject discrimination that is based on religious belief: new research
~ The Barassi Line: a globally unique divider splitting Australia's footy fans
~ 100 years of pop music in Nigeria: what shaped four eras
~ Y chromosome loss through aging can lead to an increased risk of heart failure and death from cardiovascular disease, new research finds
~ Worried about high energy bills, some Canadians risk discomfort, illness and even death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter