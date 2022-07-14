Tolerance.ca
100 years of pop music in Nigeria: what shaped four eras

By Chijioke Ngobili, Lecturer in Music, University of Nigeria
Nigerian popular music - Afrobeats - is storming the world’s stages. But it’s just the latest stage in a vibrant century of recorded music in the country.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


