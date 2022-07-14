Australia’s central climate policy pays people to grow trees that already existed. Taxpayers – and the environment – deserve better
By Andrew Macintosh, Professor and Director of Research, ANU Law School, Australian National University
Don Butler, Professor, Australian National University
Megan C Evans, Senior Lecturer and ARC DECRA Fellow, UNSW Sydney
Our new analysis suggests the vast majority of carbon credits granted for regrowing native forests either has not occurred, or would have occurred anyway.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 14, 2022