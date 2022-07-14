When can I get my next COVID booster or fourth dose? What if I've recently had COVID? Can I get my flu shot at the same time?
By Jack Feehan, Research Officer - Immunology and Translational Research, Victoria University
Vasso Apostolopoulos, Professor of Immunology and Pro Vice-Chancellor, Research Partnerships, Victoria University
If you’re aged 30 or over and it’s been three months since you either had COVID or received your last COVID vaccine, you’re eligible for a booster.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 14, 2022