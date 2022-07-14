Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Understanding why people reject science could lead to solutions for rebuilding trust

By Aviva Philipp-Muller, Assistant Professor, Marketing, Simon Fraser University
Richard Petty, Professor of Psychology, The Ohio State University
Spike W. S. Lee, Associate Professor, Management and Psychology, University of Toronto
To communicate scientific findings that are relevant to the public, science communicators need to understand how to overcome attitudes that are anti-science.The Conversation


© The Conversation


