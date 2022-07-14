Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Whiteness is an invented concept that has been used as a tool of oppression

By Meghan Tinsley, Presidential Fellow in Ethnicity and Inequalities, University of Manchester
Share this article
As a political tool with a long history and dubious boundaries, whiteness – by its very fluidity – fosters violence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 5 ways to deal with burnout at work
~ Understanding why people reject science could lead to solutions for rebuilding trust
~ SAS accused of unlawful killings in Afghanistan, just a year after the British government made it harder to prosecute such crimes
~ Gossip has long been misunderstood – here's how it can help your work and social life
~ In defence of ants
~ Obesity: neither genetics nor social background are very good predictors of your body weight – new research
~ Swelling grocery bills are pummeling the poorest – who spend over a quarter of their incomes on food
~ Iran: Conviction of former Iranian official over involvement in 1988 prison massacres landmark step towards justice
~ Amnesty International announces new fellowship on international justice for young African professionals
~ Sri Lanka: Authorities must refrain from use of military to police protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter