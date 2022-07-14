Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Swelling grocery bills are pummeling the poorest – who spend over a quarter of their incomes on food

By David Soll, Associate Professor of History and Environmental Studies, University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire
Soaring inflation in the US has been driven in part by large increases in the price of groceries – a burden that falls disproportionately on lower-income families.The Conversation


