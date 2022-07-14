Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Authorities must refrain from use of military to police protests

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Sri Lankan authorities must not impose a blanket order authorising use of force during the state of emergency that has been announced and refrain from use of the armed forces to police people’s protest said Amnesty International today following a new order empowering armed forces to maintain law and order in Colombo. “The recent […] The post Sri Lanka: Authorities must refrain from use of military to police protests appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ 5 ways to deal with burnout at work
~ Understanding why people reject science could lead to solutions for rebuilding trust
~ SAS accused of unlawful killings in Afghanistan, just a year after the British government made it harder to prosecute such crimes
~ Gossip has long been misunderstood – here's how it can help your work and social life
~ In defence of ants
~ Whiteness is an invented concept that has been used as a tool of oppression
~ Obesity: neither genetics nor social background are very good predictors of your body weight – new research
~ Swelling grocery bills are pummeling the poorest – who spend over a quarter of their incomes on food
~ Iran: Conviction of former Iranian official over involvement in 1988 prison massacres landmark step towards justice
~ Amnesty International announces new fellowship on international justice for young African professionals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter