Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden Should Not Renew Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People inspect a damaged building at the site of a Saudi-led airstrike on Sanaa, Yemen. © 2022 Hani Al-Ansi/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images President Biden is set to land in Saudi Arabia later this week to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid disturbing media reports that, if true, signal a policy reversal that could lead to fresh rights violations in Yemen. On July 11, Reuters reported that the Biden administration is discussing lifting the ban on US sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia. While US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 5 ways to deal with burnout at work
~ Understanding why people reject science could lead to solutions for rebuilding trust
~ SAS accused of unlawful killings in Afghanistan, just a year after the British government made it harder to prosecute such crimes
~ Gossip has long been misunderstood – here's how it can help your work and social life
~ In defence of ants
~ Whiteness is an invented concept that has been used as a tool of oppression
~ Obesity: neither genetics nor social background are very good predictors of your body weight – new research
~ Swelling grocery bills are pummeling the poorest – who spend over a quarter of their incomes on food
~ Iran: Conviction of former Iranian official over involvement in 1988 prison massacres landmark step towards justice
~ Amnesty International announces new fellowship on international justice for young African professionals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter