To search for alien life, astronomers will look for clues in the atmospheres of distant planets – and the James Webb Space Telescope just proved it's possible to do so
By Chris Impey, University Distinguished Professor of Astronomy, University of Arizona
Daniel Apai, Professor of Astronomy and Planetary Sciences, University of Arizona
Life on Earth has dramatically changed the chemistry of the planet. Astronomers will measure light that bounces off distant planets to look for similar clues that they host life.
- Thursday, July 14, 2022