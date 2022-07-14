Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Armenia's Prosecutor General wants to monitor internet content

By Arzu Geybullayeva
In a letter addressed to the government of Armenia on July 4, Armenia's Prosecutor General, Artur Davtyan said the internet should be under state control and regulated through legislation.


© Global Voices -


