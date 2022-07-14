Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

3.5% unemployment: Australia's jobless rate at its lowest since 1974

By Jeff Borland, Professor of Economics, The University of Melbourne
Australia has its lowest unemployment rates in almost 50 years – helped along by high numbers of employees off work sick.The Conversation


