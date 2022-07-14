Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heat yourself, not your house: how to survive winter with a 15℃ indoor temperature

By Robert Nelson, Honorary Principal Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Official advice suggests warming your house to 18℃. But it’s perfectly possible to live in an unheated house with personal warming devices and better clothing.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


