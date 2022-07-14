Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Forcible Disappearances of Ukrainian Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A pre-trial detention center near St. Petersburg, Russia. © 2021 Russian Look Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo (Berlin, July 14, 2022) – Russian forces in Ukraine have forcibly disappeared civilians and illegally transferred them to Russia, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch documented the detention of nine civilian men by Russian forces while they occupied Ukraine’s Kyiv region, and their apparent transfer to detention facilities in Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk regions when the forces rotated out or withdrew. The family and friends of the men told Human Rights…


© Human Rights Watch -


