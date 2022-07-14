Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Questions and Answers on the Draft Constitution

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Tunisia’s shuttered parliament. President Saeid suspended the body on July 25 as part of his seizure of extraordinary powers. July 26, 2021, Bardo, Tunis, Tunisia. © 2021 Ahmed Zarrouki (Tunis) – The draft constitution proposed by Tunisian President Kais Saied enumerates many rights but eviscerates the checks and balances needed to protect them, Human Rights Watch said today in a question-and-answer document about the draft. Saied unveiled the text of the draft constitution on June 30, 2022, and urged Tunisians to approve it in a national referendum scheduled for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Sendit, Yolo, NGL: anonymous social apps are taking over once more, but they aren't without risks
~ Heat yourself, not your house: how to survive winter with a 15℃ indoor temperature
~ In NSW there have been significant wins for First Nations land rights. But unprocessed claims still outnumber the successes
~ Sore throats suck. Do throat lozenges help at all?
~ Russia: Forcible Disappearances of Ukrainian Civilians
~ Brazil: Candidates Should Address Human Rights
~ Two experts break down the James Webb Space Telescope's first images, and explain what we've already learnt
~ Congratulations to the Pitch it Clever winners for 2022
~ Labor promised a new committee of 15 young people to guide policy. So who gets picked, and how?
~ How do we teach young people about climate change? We can start with this comic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter