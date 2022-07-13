Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the James Webb deep field images reminded me the divide between science and art is artificial

By Cherine Fahd, Associate Professor of Visual Communication in the School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
The first task I give photography students is to create a starscape.

To do this, I ask them to sweep the floor beneath them, collect the dust and dirt in a paper bag and then sprinkle it onto a sheet of 8x10 inch photo paper. Then, using the photographic enlarger, expose the detritus-covered paper to light. After removing the dust and dirt, the paper is submerged in a bath of chemical developer.

In less than two minutes, an image slowly emerges of a universe teeming with galaxies.

I love it when the darkroom fills with the sound of their astonishment the moment…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


