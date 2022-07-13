Tolerance.ca
A trade deal with the EU makes sense for NZ, but what's in it for Europe? Symbolically, a lot

By Serena Kelly, Senior Lecturer, National Centre for Research on Europe, University of Canterbury
Mathew Doidge, Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Research on Europe, University of Canterbury
For the EU, the recent trade deal with New Zealand is about a lot more than money. Climate change and expanding its role and influence well beyond European borders are major motivations.The Conversation


