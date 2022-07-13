Paws for thought: the pros and cons of a pet-friendly office
By Janette Young, Lecturer in Health Promotion, University of South Australia
Saravana Kumar, Professor in Allied Health and Health Services Research, University of South Australia
For you and your pooch a pet-friendly workplace may seem a no-brainer.
More of us are facing pet separation anxiety than ever before. Dog ownership surged with pandemic lockdowns and working from home. Now, with the boundaries between work and home already so blurred, shouldn’t every inclusive, caring employer embrace an open-doggy-door policy?
What’s the harm? After all, isn’t there a growing body of research showing the benefits of pets in the workplaces?
Maybe. Yes, pets certainly can bring benefits to the workplace. These include reducing…
