Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China's big tech problem: even in a state-managed economy, digital companies grow too powerful

By Joanne Gray, Lecturer in Digital Cultures at The University of Sydney, University of Sydney
Yi Wang, Early Career Researcher and Sessional Academic in Creative Industries, Digital Platforms and Knowledge Exchange, University of Sydney
Share this article
Like the EU and unlike the US, China is trying to rein in the power of big tech companies. Can we learn from these efforts?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ With Trump's role on Jan. 6 becoming clearer, and potentially criminal, GOP voters are starting to look at different options
~ Toronto woman set on fire: Violence against women and girls should be treated as a hate crime
~ How the James Webb deep field images reminded me the divide between science and art is artificial
~ A trade deal with the EU makes sense for NZ, but what's in it for Europe? Symbolically, a lot
~ Exes, alcohol and loose historical licence: why Netflix's Persuasion is Jane Austen via Fleabag
~ Paws for thought: the pros and cons of a pet-friendly office
~ Albanese just laid out a radical new vision for Australia in the region: clean energy exporter and green manufacturer
~ We lost the plot on COVID messaging - now governments will have to be bold to get us back on track
~ RATs for flu exist – should we be self-testing for that too?
~ Zambian Woman Footballer Sex Tested Because FIFA Allows It
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter