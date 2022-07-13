Albanese just laid out a radical new vision for Australia in the region: clean energy exporter and green manufacturer
By John Mathews, Professor Emeritus, Macquarie Business School, Macquarie University
Elizabeth Thurbon, Scientia Associate Professor in International Relations / International Political Economy, UNSW Sydney
Hao Tan, Associate Professor, Newcastle Business School, University of Newcastle
Sung-Young Kim, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, Discipline of Politics & International Relations, Macquarie School of Social Sciences, Macquarie University
This week, Austalia began a climate pivot on its relationship with the region. Fossil fuels are out and exporting green energy and green manufacturing techniques are in.
