RATs for flu exist – should we be self-testing for that too?
By Stavros Selemidis, Professor of Pharmacology, RMIT University
Doug Brooks, Professor, University of South Australia
John O’Leary, Chair professor, Trinity College Dublin
Flu season has begun uncharacteristically early this year, and so far we’ve seen around 187,000 laboratory-confirmed cases, 1,323 hospitalisations, and 113 deaths.
The risk of infection from either COVID or influenza this winter will be very high. The risk of being infected with both at the same time will also be significant, and will likely put a huge strain on our already overburdened health system.
A large number of people who get the flu do not…
- Wednesday, July 13, 2022