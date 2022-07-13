Tolerance.ca
Sri Lanka: Protect Rights During Political Turmoil

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police use tear gas as protesters storm the compound of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, calling for his resignation after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country, Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 13, 2022.  © AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena Sri Lankan security forces and other authorities should respect the rights of protesters following the declaration of a state of emergency on July 13, 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, as acting president, declared the emergency as well as a curfew in the Western Province, which…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


