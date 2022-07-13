Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Article withdrawn on July 13 2022

By Jo Adetunji, Editor
We published a story in July 2019 entitled “How gig economy gives a mental health boost to workers – new research” which we have removed from our site.

The article was based on preliminary findings that seemed to suggest that despite a generally negative picture of the mental health challenges of working in the gig economy, these workers were about a third more likely to self-report positive mental health traits.

We were contacted by the author who said the final findings of the study did not bear this figure out. He said: “The article was based on preliminary work and…The Conversation


