Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

You really can die of sadness – and also happiness

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
Share this article
Dying of a broken heart was just a figure of speech until 2002 when Dr Hikaru Sato and colleagues at Hiroshima City Hospital described it in a study. Sato named the condition takotsubo cardiomyopathy. It was quickly dubbed “broken heart syndrome”.

More recently, scientists have discovered that you can also die of an excess of happiness. And it is the same condition: takotsubo cardiomyopathy.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Boris Johnson's ignominious end: the difference between 'big tent' politics and personalised populism
~ Sri Lanka riots: how the tiny Indian Ocean island nation got into such a mess
~ Ukraine conflict: how China could follow Russia's playbook to increase its own powers
~ From full-day learning to 30 minutes daily: The effects of school closures on kindergarteners
~ As China flexes its muscles in the Indo-Pacific, Canada and Australia must step up
~ Article withdrawn on July 13 2022
~ France reenters medical marijuana industry after more than a half-century hiatus – a cannabis historian explains
~ Canadians are relocating for jobs amid steep inflation and low unemployment
~ Banned flame retardants continue to accumulate in the St. Lawrence River and the whales and fish that live there
~ Botanists are disappearing – just when the world needs them most
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter